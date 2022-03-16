221589 KEOSHA WILSON Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILSON, KEOSHA ANTIONETTE 03/14/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 166OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector