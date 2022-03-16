WILSON, KEOSHA ANTIONETTE 03/14/2022

Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 166

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET