221597 ANTHONY MAYE Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MAYE, ANTHONY TRA`SHAWN 03/14/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET