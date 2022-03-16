246992_051.jpg JESHIRA WESTBROOK

WESTBROOK, JESHIRA NIKOIL 03/15/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 125

DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET