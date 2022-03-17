HARRIS, BRITTNEY ALEXIS 03/15/2022

Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 115

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET