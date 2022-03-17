221612 QUINCY LEVY Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 1 of 2 LEVY, QUINCY LAMONT 03/15/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector