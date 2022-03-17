221614 BOBBY DANIELS Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 1 of 2 DANIELS, BOBBY JALENE 03/15/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 175PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSELL/DELIVER SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector