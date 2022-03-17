221619 DAVID HOLLEY Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 1 of 2 HOLLEY, DAVID BROOKS 03/16/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector