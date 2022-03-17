HERNANDEZ-HUERTA, EDUARDO 03/16/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 160

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER-PASS RIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET