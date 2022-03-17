221620 EDUARDO HERNANDEZ-HUERTA Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 1 of 2 HERNANDEZ-HUERTA, EDUARDO 03/16/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 160DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVE LEFT OF CENTER-PASS RIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector