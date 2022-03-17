CARMICHAEL, DEONZA LAMAR 03/16/2022

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 170

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET