221622 DONNIE SHARPE Mar 17, 2022 29 min ago 1 of 2 SHARPE, DONNIE RAY 03/16/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 250INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETINTERFER EMERG COMUNNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET