221624 JEREMIAH MOORE Mar 17, 2022 29 min ago 1 of 2 MOORE, JEREMIAH DONZELL 03/16/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 200POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET