ROUNTREE, TYQUAVIOUS SYNCERE 03/16/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET