INGRAM, KEYMARI RAYSEAN 03/16/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET