WILLIAMS, TYRONE LUSHAUN 03/17/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 265

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET