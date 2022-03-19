EDMONDS, TONY ELROY 03/17/2022

Age: 55 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET