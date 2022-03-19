CARTER, STEVE SHARIFE 03/17/2022

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 160

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET