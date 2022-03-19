110414_082.jpg GEOFFREY MOORE

MOORE, GEOFFREY TRETRELL 03/17/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET