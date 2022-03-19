221649 GEOFFREY MOORE Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago MOORE, GEOFFREY TRETRELL 03/17/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector