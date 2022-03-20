221716 JADEN BOONE Mar 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BOONE, JADEN DEKERIOUS 03/19/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 155ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Nbnd Status Assault Crime Jaden Dekerious Status Jaden Boone Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector