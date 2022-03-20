221717 IZARION BLANGO Mar 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BLANGO, IZARION SHIQUAN 03/19/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Marijuana Oz Crime Criminal Law Law Incl Status Judicial Pret Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector