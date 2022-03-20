221718 OMAR WILLIAMS Mar 20, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, OMAR SHABAR 03/19/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Enter Criminal Law Crime Omar Williams Status Omar Shabar Break Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector