REED, MALACHI XAVIER 03/19/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 164

FTA - RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags