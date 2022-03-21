221730 JONATHAN LANGLEY Mar 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 4 LANGLEY, JONATHAN PAUL 03/20/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 160PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VECHICLE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector