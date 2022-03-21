221736 ROSE SUTTON Mar 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, ROSE ANNE 03/20/2022Age: 46 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 160FTA - SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector