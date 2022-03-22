221738 STEVEN MENDOZA Mar 22, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 MENDOZA, STEVEN PAUL 03/21/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 230DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Steven Mendoza Steven Paul Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector