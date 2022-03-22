221741 JAMES BOWDEN Mar 22, 2022 40 min ago 1 of 2 BOWDEN, JAMES LEON 03/21/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 290ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE HOLD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags James Bowden James Leon Status Criminal Law Crime Law Sport Violation Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector