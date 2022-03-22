221744 MARTIN SUTTON Mar 22, 2022 27 min ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, MARTIN EUGENE 03/21/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 200SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Martin Sutton Martin Eugene Status Technical Terms Scientific Terms Judicial Pret Sex Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector