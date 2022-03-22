221745 NAZIYER BROWN Mar 22, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 BROWN, NAZIYER DONTRELL 03/21/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 235FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Brown Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector