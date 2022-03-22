BARNHILL, TAVARUS RASHAD 03/21/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON OFFICER OR STATE EMPLOYEE ON DUTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags