221746 TAVARUS BARNHILL Mar 22, 2022 28 min ago 1 of 2 BARNHILL, TAVARUS RASHAD 03/21/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON OFFICER OR STATE EMPLOYEE ON DUTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET