221747 ROBERT GAY Mar 22, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 GAY, ROBERT ALEXANDER 03/21/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 170DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Robert Gay Status Alexander Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector