221748 LESTER HEATH Mar 22, 2022 22 min ago 1 of 2 HEATH, LESTER THOMAS 03/21/2022Age: 57 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 200FTA - PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Viol Prob Felony Lester Heath Lester Thomas Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector