221752 RYAN SMITH Mar 22, 2022 38 min ago 1 of 2 SMITH, RYAN JEFFREY 03/21/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 165DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET