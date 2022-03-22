221753 CHRISTIAN HENDERSON Mar 22, 2022 23 min ago 1 of 2 HENDERSON, CHRISTIAN ORLANDO 03/22/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 144GUN ETC ON EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Threat Status Henderson Crime Incl Status Misdemeanor Orlando Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector