EDWARDS, KENDI LORREANNA 03/22/2022

Age: 18 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 230

INTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET