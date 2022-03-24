ROBERSON, OLIVIA RUTH 03/23/2022

Age: 28 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 155

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET