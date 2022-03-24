MATZNER, VICTOR LORETTO 03/23/2022

Age: 56 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 156

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $5.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags