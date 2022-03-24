221779 VICTOR MATZNER Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MATZNER, VICTOR LORETTO 03/23/2022Age: 56 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 156COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $5.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Misdemeanor Secu Status Assault Crime Status Victor Matzner Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector