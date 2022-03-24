221782 CHARLES PRAYER Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PRAYER, CHARLES GREGORY 03/23/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 263FAIL TO INFORM NEW/CHANGES TO ONLINE ID - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Charles Prayer Charles Gregory Secu Status Type Status Fail Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector