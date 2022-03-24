PRAYER, CHARLES GREGORY 03/23/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 263

FAIL TO INFORM NEW/CHANGES TO ONLINE ID - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

