221786 SAMUEL FOREMAN Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FOREMAN, SAMUEL KEITH 03/23/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 375FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Samuel Foreman Samuel Keith Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector