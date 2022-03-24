221789 DELTON TYLER Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TYLER, DELTON 03/23/2022Age: 63 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 240FTA - SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Status Bond Type Tyler Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector