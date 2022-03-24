221790 RICHARD WASHINGTON Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WASHINGTON, RICHARD JEROME 03/23/2022Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 158FAILURE TO REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Richard Washington Richard Jerome Secu Status Felony Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector