SPEIGHT, MICHAEL LAVALLE 03/23/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 160

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags