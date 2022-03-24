221791 MICHAEL SPEIGHT Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SPEIGHT, MICHAEL LAVALLE 03/23/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 160RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Michael Speight Michael Lavalle Misdemeanor Law Status Incl Status Officer Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector