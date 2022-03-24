221793 AMERICO ROBINSON Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ROBINSON, AMERICO ANTONIO 03/23/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 175POST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - INTERFERE ELECTRONIC MONITORING - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Americo Robinson Americo Antonio Status Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector