221795 BRENDA COLTRAIN Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COLTRAIN, BRENDA FAITH 03/23/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 125PROBATION VIOLATION - LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISD B&E - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brenda Coltrain Faith Status Linguistics Law Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector