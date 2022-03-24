221797 WILLIAM NEWKIRK Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 NEWKIRK, WILLIAM THOMAS 03/23/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 260FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags William Newkirk William Thomas Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector