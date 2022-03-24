CRAFT, JASON LEN 03/23/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 180

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags