221803 JASON CRAFT Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CRAFT, JASON LEN 03/23/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 180POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Firearm Criminal Law Crime Jason Craft Possession Jason Len Felon Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector