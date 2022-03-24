221804 JUSTIN ODRISCOLL-LAZER Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ODRISCOLL-LAZER, JUSTIN DAV 03/23/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 135FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE TO TRAFFIC COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $210000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Trafficking Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Misdemeanor Cocaine Status Justin Odriscoll-lazer Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector