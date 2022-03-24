BROWN, JACKSTON ROBERT 03/24/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 140

TRAFFICKING COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL./PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRACY TO TRAFFIC COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags