BROWN, JACKSTON ROBERT 03/24/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 140TRAFFICKING COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $250000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL./PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRACY TO TRAFFIC COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET