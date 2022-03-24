CAMPBELL, ELIJAH DARNELL 03/24/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 100

POSSESSING STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags