221807 ELIJAH CAMPBELL Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CAMPBELL, ELIJAH DARNELL 03/24/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 100POSSESSING STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET