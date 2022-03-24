221808 ABED HAMED Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HAMED, ABED ALAZIZ 03/24/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PORTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Bond Secu Status Law Status Assault Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector