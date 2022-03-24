HAMED, ABED ALAZIZ 03/24/2022

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV PORTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

