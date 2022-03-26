...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible.
* WHERE...A large portion of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SUNDAY...
West winds around 15 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph and
relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 30 percent will
continue to bring an increased fire danger to much of eastern
North Carolina on Sunday.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
221827 SARAH WHITE
WHITE, SARAH KATE 03/25/2022
Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 200
DV PROTECTICE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC