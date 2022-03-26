INGALLS, MISTY DAWN 03/25/2022

Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 212

FTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags